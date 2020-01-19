Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy and colder overnight, flurries end

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very windy and colder overnight, flurries end. Lows below 10 degrees.
Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 6
Monday: Cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 7
Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 16
Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 29
Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 37, Low: 33
Friday: Wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26
Saturday: Snow showers. High: 35, Low: 29
