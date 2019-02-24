WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy Sunday with falling temps

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts of 60 MPH possible.

Very windy Sunday with light snow in the morning. Temperatures falling during the day to a low of 8 tonight. Highs in the 30s.

Extremely windy with some snow in the morning. Wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 8

Monday: Partly sunny with flurries. High: 23, Low: 10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 24, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 19

Thursday: Snow, possible wintry mix. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27

Saturday: Cold and windy with snow. High: 29, Low: 11

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
Chicago Weather: Slip and falls on the rise due to icy conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Judge drops charges in boy's decapitation death on water slide
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
3 Korean restaurants bring the heat with cheesy 'fire chicken'
4 men charged with tying up, robbing Lombard family at gunpoint
Downers Grove North student taken off life support; driver charged with DUI
Show More
Church leaders ask for forgiveness as 3rd day of Vatican abuse summit focuses on transparency
R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
Quick Tip: How to prevent identity theft while filing your taxes
More News