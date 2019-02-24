Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy Sunday with falling temps

CHICAGO (WLS) --A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts of 60 MPH possible.
Very windy Sunday with light snow in the morning. Temperatures falling during the day to a low of 8 tonight. Highs in the 30s.
Extremely windy with some snow in the morning. Wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Windy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 8
Monday: Partly sunny with flurries. High: 23, Low: 10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 24, Low: 21
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 19
Thursday: Snow, possible wintry mix. High: 28, Low: 20
Friday: Wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27
Saturday: Cold and windy with snow. High: 29, Low: 11
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.