Chicago AccuWeather: Very windy Sunday with falling temps

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts of 60 MPH possible. Very windy Sunday with light snow in the morning. Temperatures falling during the day to a low of 8 tonight. Highs in the 30s. Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 8: Partly sunny with flurries. High: 23, Low: 10: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 24, Low: 21: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 19: Snow, possible wintry mix. High: 28, Low: 20: Wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27: Cold and windy with snow. High: 29, Low: 11