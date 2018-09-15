WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fog on Sunday with temperatures near 80 degrees by the lake.

Sunday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 86, Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 85, Low: 65

Wednesday: Scattered storms later in the day. High: 82, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late. High: 88, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers exiting. High: 73, Low: 56

Saturday: High overcast. High: 76, Low: 64

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
