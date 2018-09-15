Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry

CHICAGO (WLS) --Fog on Sunday with temperatures near 80 degrees by the lake.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Sunday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 65
Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 86, Low: 66
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 85, Low: 65
Wednesday: Scattered storms later in the day. High: 82, Low: 68
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late. High: 88, Low: 64
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers exiting. High: 73, Low: 56
Saturday: High overcast. High: 76, Low: 64
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.