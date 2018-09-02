WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and humid Sunday with chance of rain

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunday will be warm and humid with isolated to scattered storms. Highs in the upper-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thundershowers. High: 88, Low: 73

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 73

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75, Low: 68

Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 76 Low: 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
