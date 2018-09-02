Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and humid Sunday with chance of rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunday will be warm and humid with isolated to scattered storms. Highs in the upper-80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thundershowers. High: 88, Low: 73
Labor Day: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 73
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75, Low: 68
Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 76 Low: 62
