Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and humid Sunday with chance of rain

Sunday will be warm and humid with isolated to scattered storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thundershowers. High: 88, Low: 73Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 73Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 74Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 72Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 70Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75, Low: 68Isolated showers. High: 76 Low: 62