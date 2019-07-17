Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and muggy, with chances of isolated storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy, with chances of isolated storms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 79

Friday: Heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 99, Low: 80

Saturday: Hot with evening storms. High: 97, Low: 75

Sunday Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Cooler, with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Tuesday: Warm with pleasant temperatures by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64

Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 90, Low: 76


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
