Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and sunny with a high of 85

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warm and sunny with a high of 85 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 85, Low: 61

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 62

Thursday: Warm. High: 84, Low: 68

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 52

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
