Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid, storms likely Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid with a fair chance of storms.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Storms, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot. Few storms. High: 91, Low: 71

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms for the 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 70

Friday: More storms. High: 87, Low: 67

Saturday: Less humid. High: 78, Low: 61


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
