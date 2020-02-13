Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, mostly clear Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and warm Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Hot, hazy sunshine. High: 91, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, hot, not too humid. High: 92, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny, hot, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 94, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 93, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, a few storms. High: 91, Low: 71



