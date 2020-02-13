Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy, isolated storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy with isolated storms early Tuesday night. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, humid, stray storm. High: 90, Low: 66

Thursday: Sunny, hot but not too humid. High: 91, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, hot, hazy. High: 91, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 88, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny, hot, steamy. High: 94, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, hot, more humid. High 92, Low: 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 93, Low: 71



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
