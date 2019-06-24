Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy Monday;Isolated severe storms possible in afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy on Monday with possible severe storms in the afternoon. Highs reaching 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Warm. Potentially severe storms in afternoon. High: 80, Low: 62

Tuesday: Warmer, dry. Isolated storm late. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Warmest this season. High: 85, Low: 66

Thursday: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

Friday: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Hot. Storms possible. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Dry and mild. High: 77, Low: 59


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
