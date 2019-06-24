Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy Monday;Isolated severe storms possible in afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy on Monday with possible severe storms in the afternoon. Highs reaching 80.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warm. Potentially severe storms in afternoon. High: 80, Low: 62: Warmer, dry. Isolated storm late. High: 83, Low: 67: Warmest this season. High: 85, Low: 66: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 67Hot. Storms possible. High: 83, Low: 64Dry and mild. High: 77, Low: 59