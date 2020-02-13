Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy, scattered storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy with scattered storms Wednesday night. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Hot, humid, more storms. High: 93, Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy, storms mainly early. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Sunny, not as hot. High: 87, Low: 65

Sunday: Morning showers. High: 83, Low: 65

Monday: Dry and warmer. High 87, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot. High: 94, Low: 78

Wednesday: Hot with stray storms. High: 96, Low: 74


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
