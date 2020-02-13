Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy, showers and storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy with scattered showers and some storms Monday night. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Humid, a few evening storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny, humid, stray storms. High: 92, Low: 66

Thursday: Sunny, hot, hazy. High: 93, Low: 70

Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 88, Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny, hot, steamy. High: 94, Low: 73

Monday: Sunny, hot but not as humid. High 95, Low: 72



