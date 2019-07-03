Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy Wednesday with storms in afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A little cooler Wednesday with some storms in the evening. Highs from the upper-70s to upper-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 70


