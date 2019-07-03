CHICAGO (WLS) -- A little cooler Wednesday with some storms in the evening. Highs from the upper-70s to upper-80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few storms. High: 85, Low: 68
Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 71
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66
Sunday Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62
Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 84, Low: 68
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 70
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy Wednesday with storms in afternoon, evening
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News