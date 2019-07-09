Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm with a high of 86.
Tuesday: Sunny and slightly warmer. High: 86, Low: 68
Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68
Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 70
Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 72
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 92, Low: 73
