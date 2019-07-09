Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm with a high of 86.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and slightly warmer. High: 86, Low: 68

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 70

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 92, Low: 73


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
