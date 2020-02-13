Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm-up starts with a sunny Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly temps with clearing skies Friday night. Lows in the teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Saturday: Sunny and warming up. High: 42, Low: 32

Sunday: Breezy, feels like spring. High: 57, Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy with showers early and late. High: 48, Low: 27

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 49, Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very mild. High: 50, Low: 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm again. High: 53, Low: 26

Friday: Sunny but cooling down. High: 39, Low: 21



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot man in Grand Red Line station, caught on video
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Kim Foxx, Democratic challengers face off in Cook County State's Attorney debate
Man accused in McDonald's child sex assault previously deported: DHS
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
Tax refund scams: IRS warns taxpayers of latest tax scams
Show More
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man in Chicago acquitted, judge rules
What is the zipper merge?
Novel coronavirus risk remains low in Chicago, health officials say
1 dead, 1 injured in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway
Chicago police bring on 50 extra officers to help keep CTA passengers safe
More TOP STORIES News