Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, windy and mild on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Mostly sunny, windy and mild on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.



Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48

Monday: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 30

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 29

Thursday: Some clouds, warm. High: 57, Low: 34

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 48, Low: 32

Saturday:Clouds increase. High: 38, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
Residents displaced after Evanston high-rise apartment fire
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington
How to celebrate International Women's Day
10 dead, 23 missing as China hotel used in COVID-19 fight collapses
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
Show More
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
Family honors man killed in Little Village
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Funeral held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty
More TOP STORIES News