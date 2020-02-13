Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5994964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mostly sunny, windy and mild on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, windy and mild on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 40: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 30: Chance of rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 29: Some clouds, warm. High: 57, Low: 34: Plenty of sun. High: 48, Low: 32:Clouds increase. High: 38, Low: 29