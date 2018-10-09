WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms possible Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warm and humid Tuesday with isolated storms possible in late afternoon. High of 83.

Tuesday: Warm and humid with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 74, Low: 47

Thursday: Breezy and cooler. High: 55, Low: 37

Friday: Chilly. High: 51, Low: 34

Saturday: Frost early. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 46

Monday: Shower early. High: 53, Low: 35


