WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 75, Low: 43

Thursday: Breezy and cooler. High: 52, Low: 35

Friday: Chilly. High: 49, Low: 37

Saturday: Frost early. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 46

Monday: Shower early. High: 53, Low: 35

Tuesday: A little warmer. High: 58, Low: 41


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
Hurricane Michael strengthens into Category 1, tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Michael will likely slam Florida as a hurricane this week
More Weather
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Mother of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Alligator found in Lake Michigan recovering at wildlife center
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Instagram cracks down on cyberbullying
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell ID'd
Show More
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
Man wanted for filming up woman's dress in South Loop
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Mexican couple arrested with body parts in stroller may have killed 20
More News