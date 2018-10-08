WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with morning fog Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Foggy start and warm on Monday for Columbus Day. Temps high in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning fog. High: 85, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 69

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 74, Low: 51

Thursday: Windy and cooler. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: Cold with light rain. High: 49, Low: 36

Saturday: Chilly. High: 55, Low: 40

Sunday: Chilly and dry. High: 56, Low: 41

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
