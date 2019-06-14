Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with night showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm but few showers are expected after 10 p.m. Highs in the mid-60s

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 54

Sunday A few showers early. High: 73, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 71, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74 Low: 55

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 54

Friday: Nice and warm. High: 80, Low: 60



