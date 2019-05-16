Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with potential of severe storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Very warm but rain and storms at times, with severe storms possible. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.
Thursday: Very warm, possibility of severe weather late. High: 80, Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 58, Low: 49
Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 72, Low: 58
Sunday: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 52
Monday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 66, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 72, Low: 59
Wednesday: Warm with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 56
