Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with potential of severe storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Very warm but rain and storms at times, with severe storms possible. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Very warm, possibility of severe weather late. High: 80, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 58, Low: 49Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 72, Low: 58: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 52: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 66, Low: 55: Sunny and mild. High: 72, Low: 59: Warm with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 56