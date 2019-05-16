Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with potential of severe storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Very warm but rain and storms at times, with severe storms possible. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Very warm, possibility of severe weather late. High: 80, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 58, Low: 49

Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 72, Low: 58

Sunday: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 66, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 72, Low: 59

Wednesday: Warm with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 56


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
