Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with scattered rain; severe storms in evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warm with scattered rain during the day. High of 82. A threat of severe storms in the evening.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65, Low: 50

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 63, Low: 56

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 55

Monday: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 60

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
