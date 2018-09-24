Warm with scattered rain during the day. High of 82. A threat of severe storms in the evening.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourCloudy and warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 52Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 65, Low: 48Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 49Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65, Low: 50Cloudy with showers. High: 63, Low: 56Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 55Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 60