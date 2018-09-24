CHICAGO (WLS) --Warm with scattered rain during the day. High of 82. A threat of severe storms in the evening.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Cloudy and warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 65, Low: 48
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 49
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65, Low: 50
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 63, Low: 56
Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 55
Monday: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 60
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.