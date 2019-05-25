Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday will be warm and humid, isolated showers and storms are possible. Highs in the 80.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Storms mainly in the morning. High: 81, Low: 61: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 53: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 77, Low: 62: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 82, Low: 64: Windy with morning showers: 79, Low: 57: Mainly clear with some sprinkles, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48: Dry with lots of sunshine. High: 71, Low: 50