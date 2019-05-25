Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms possible Saturday, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80.
Saturday: Storms mainly in the morning. High: 81, Low: 61
Sunday: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 50
Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 80, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 82, Low: 59
Wednesday: Windy with morning showers: 79, Low: 57
Thursday: Mainly clear with some sprinkles, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48
Friday: Dry with lots of sunshine. High: 71, Low: 50
