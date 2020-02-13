Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms possible Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, strong storms. High: 88, Low: 69: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 94, Low: 75: Mostly sunny, very hot, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 75: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 96, Low: 72: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 69: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 85, Low: 68