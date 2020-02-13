Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms possible Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, strong storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Friday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 75

Sunday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 96, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 85, Low: 68


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News