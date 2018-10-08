WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with temps in the 80s

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warm temperatures with brief rain. Temps in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Warm wtih a brief storm. High: 83, Low: 69

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 74, Low: 47

Thursday: Breezy and cooler. High: 55, Low: 37

Friday: Chilly. High: 51, Low: 34

Saturday: Frost early. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 46

Monday: Shower early. High: 53, Low: 35


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael: Storm strengthens into Category 1 as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Michael will likely slam Florida as a hurricane this week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
More Weather
Top Stories
HS holds vigil for college-bound senior killed in Far South Side shooting
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Wheaton children's gym reopens after boy, 7, killed in accident
Driver in NY limo crash that left 20 dead wasn't properly licensed, governor says
Show More
Program gives students lessons in Latino culture, theater
Pres. Trump says 'stop and frisk' could reduce Chicago violence
Van Dyke trial special prosecutor thanks jurors for reaching verdict
CPD officer hospitalized after being hit in head on duty
Dior store in Gold Coast robbed, police say
More News