Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and pleasant Thursday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warmer on Thursday with highs reaching 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Warmer temps. High: 70, Low: 51

Friday: Few evening showers. High: 62, Low: 42

Saturday: Cloudy and cool but mainly dry. High: 61, Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and scattered storms. High: 68, Low: 58

Monday: Storms north. High: 77, Low: 63

Tuesday: Humid with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 65

Wednesday: Warm, breezy and humid. High: 82, Low: 62


