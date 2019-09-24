Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy start Tuesday and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy start, then sunny and slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 69, Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 78, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, warm, muggy with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 68



