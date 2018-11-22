WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Friday with rain late

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain expected late Friday with a high of 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Rain late. High: 49, Low: 41

Saturday: Rain early. High: 48, Low: 37

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 45, Low: 31

Monday: Scattered morning snow showers. High: 33, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 27, Low: 21

Wednesday: Cold. High: 29, Low: 25

Thursday: Cold. High: 30, Low: 27


