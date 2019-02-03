Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer, light rain on Monday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until midnight.Mild temps with light rain, mostly in the morning on Monday. Highs in low 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy and mild with light rain. High: 52, Low: 22: Mostly cloudy and colder, light mix at night. High: 30, Low: 27: Mostly cloudy with ice early. High: 35, Low: 30: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 19: Windy and colder. High: 20, Low: 7: Cold and sunny. High: 24, Low: 18: Light snow. High: 27, Low:19