Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer temps on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warmer on Monday, the 28th consecutive day with above-normal temps. Highs in low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 54, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 44, Low: 20
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 27, Low: 18

Thursday: More clouds and cold. High: 30, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Cloudy and mild. High: 41, Low: 28

Sunday: Quiet. High: 38, Low: 25

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
