Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer with isolated storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with very isolated storms and warmer Friday. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated storms . High: 82, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms and humid. High: 85, Low: 70

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 72

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a few storms. High: 87, Low: 74

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid with isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 68

