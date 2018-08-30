Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer with isolated storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy with very isolated storms and warmer Friday. Highs in the low 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated storms . High: 82, Low: 71
Saturday: Scattered storms and humid. High: 85, Low: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 72
Labor Day: Partly sunny with a few storms. High: 87, Low: 74
Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 72
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid with isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 70
Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 68
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.