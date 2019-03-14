Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday Highs in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Thursday: Windy, isolated storms. High: 67, Low: 36

Friday: Light snow and rain. High: 40, Low: 26

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 25

Sunday: Cloudy with evening flurries. High: 44, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 43, Low: 29

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers: 45, Low: 33

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner attended by hundreds
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Report: Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Amber Alert: Father of missing Milwaukee girl, 2, arrested but toddler still missing
Texts shed light on why Kim Foxx recused herself from Jussie Smollett case
Mastermind of alleged college admissions scam sent son to DePaul
Boeing 737 Max plane lands at Midway following order grounding aircraft
Show More
Boy, 14, charged in fatal shooting of boy, 13, in Englewood
Cook County officials warn residents to pay property tax or get auctioned in May
Chicago high school does right by their college bound students
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Lincoln Yards clears hurdle as City Council approves zoning change
More TOP STORIES News