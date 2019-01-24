Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, bitter cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Bitter cold Thursday night with lows below zero. Wind chills make it feel like -15 to -30 degrees.
Friday: Cloudy with snow and wind chills from -15 to -30. High: 4, Low: -4
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 13, Low: 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 12, Low: 7
Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy and snowy. High: 22, Low: 4
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 6, Low: -10
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold. High: -1, Low: -12
Thursday: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 1, Low: -4
