Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, bitter cold

Wind Chill Advisory, bitter cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Bitter cold Thursday night with lows below zero. Wind chills make it feel like -15 to -30 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with snow and wind chills from -15 to -30. High: 4, Low: -4

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 13, Low: 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 12, Low: 7

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy and snowy. High: 22, Low: 4

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 6, Low: -10

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold. High: -1, Low: -12

Thursday: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 1, Low: -4

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
