Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dangerous wind chills on Monday. Highs in teens.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect most of the Chicago area until 9 a.m., and will remain in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4
Tuesday: Light snow early and still cold. High: 18, Low: 8
Wednesday: Chilly and dry. High: 24, Low: 14
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late. High: 30, Low: 23
Friday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 28
Saturday: Wintry mix and windy. High: 41, Low: 29
Sunday: Rain turns to snow. High: 40, Low: 20
