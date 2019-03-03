WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory starts Sunday night

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dangerous wind chills on Monday. Highs in teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold. High: 24, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27

Saturday: Wintry mix and windy. High: 29, Low: 11

Sunday: Rain turns to snow. High: 40, Low: 20

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
