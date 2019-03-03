Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory starts Sunday night

Dangerous wind chills on Monday. Highs in teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4: Sunny and still cold. High: 24, Low: 21: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 19: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 20: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27: Wintry mix and windy. High: 29, Low: 11: Rain turns to snow. High: 40, Low: 20