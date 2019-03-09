Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Wind, rain Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with wind and rain storms Saturday. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy with rain storms. High: 43, Low: 36

Sunday: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny. High: 41, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mild. High: 46, Low: 37

Wednesday: Warm, windy with rain showers. High: 54, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm, windy with scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 38

Friday: Cold with flurries.. High: 37, Low: 24



