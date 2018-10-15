WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Windy and chilly on Monday. Highs in 40s.

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 48, Low: 34

Tuesday: Frost early and windy. High: 57, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 50, Low: 33

Thursday: Frosty start. High: 56, Low: 42

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Windy and cooler. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 32


