Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Windy on Tuesday after frosty start. Highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Frost early and windy. High: 56, Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34

Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: Partly cloudy with a light shower. High: 60, Low: 43

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 53, Low: 34

Sunday: Partly cloudy, some lake effect showers to the east. High: 49, Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
