WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy and chilly on Wednesday. Highs in 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 43, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 28

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 37, Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 33, Low: 25


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner make final push in Illinois gubernatorial race
IL AG candidates Kwame Raoul, Erika Harold make final push for votes
Show More
Hultgren facing stiff challenge from Underwood in 14th District
Interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper argues
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Girl Scout troop crash
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15K reward for info on girl's abduction
More News