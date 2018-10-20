WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Ice showers, high winds and falling temperatures Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Significant weather changes Saturday: wind gusts over 40 mph, scattered brief showers with ice pellets mixed in and temperatures dropping to the low 40s by afternoon.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Windy with showers and ice pellets. High: 50, Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 49, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 39

Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 36

Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 55, Low: 37

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 54, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: NOAA winter forecast favors milder, drier season
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
More Weather
Top Stories
Car crashes into building on Michigan Avenue
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6B after no winner drawn Friday
10 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Man arrested in disappearance of woman, 65, missing from Woodlawn since May
Northwest Side man charged in ISIS terror case
Hoffman Estates teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with past student
Pinball Expo 2018 Comes to Wheeling
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
Show More
Police: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing pregnant postal worker
Jeff Sessions in Chicago criticizes police consent decree
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
More News