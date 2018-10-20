CHICAGO (WLS) --Significant weather changes Saturday: wind gusts over 40 mph, scattered brief showers with ice pellets mixed in and temperatures dropping to the low 40s by afternoon.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Windy with showers and ice pellets. High: 50, Low: 29
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 49, Low: 37
Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 39
Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 36
Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 55, Low: 37
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 54, Low: 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42
