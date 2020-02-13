Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cooler Friday ahead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and cooler Friday ahead. Highs in the upper-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 31

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 40, Low: 29

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 46, Low: 39

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 43




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 new COVID-19 cases, including child, bring Illinois' total to 32
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus Chicago: Here's what to know
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Shomari Legghette will not take the stand
COVID-19 'could spread like wildfire' among homeless without proper precautions: advocates
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
Show More
US strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base: Officials
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of coronavirus
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
More TOP STORIES News