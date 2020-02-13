Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cooler Friday ahead

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 47, Low: 32
Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 31
Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 40, Low: 29
Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 46, Low: 39
Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 30
Wednesday: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 48
Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 43
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.