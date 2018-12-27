WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and rainy Thursday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warm and windy with periods of rain Thursday. Highs in the low-50s.

Thursday: Rainy and windy, but mild. High: 52, Low: 41

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder, flurries possible late. High: 45, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 31, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 28

Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 18

