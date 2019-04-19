Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, chilly but mostly sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and chilly but mostly sunny Friday, with some showers in Northwest Indiana. Highs in the mid-50s to the west and mid-40s by Lake Michigan.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy and chilly with light rain. High: 50, Low: 38Sunny and milder, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 44: Sunny and warm.. High: 75, Low: 54: Scattered storms. High: 60, Low: 42: Showers early. High: 57, Low: 44: Showers and storms. High: 59, Low: 51: Drying out. High: 60, Low: 47