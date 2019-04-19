Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, chilly but mostly sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and chilly but mostly sunny Friday, with some showers in Northwest Indiana. Highs in the mid-50s to the west and mid-40s by Lake Michigan.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Windy and chilly with light rain. High: 50, Low: 38
Saturday Sunny and milder, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 44
Sunday: Sunny and warm.. High: 75, Low: 54
Monday: Scattered storms. High: 60, Low: 42
Tuesday: Showers early. High: 57, Low: 44
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 59, Low: 51
Thursday: Drying out. High: 60, Low: 47
