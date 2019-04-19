Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, chilly but mostly sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and chilly but mostly sunny Friday, with some showers in Northwest Indiana. Highs in the mid-50s to the west and mid-40s by Lake Michigan.

Friday: Windy and chilly with light rain. High: 50, Low: 38

Saturday Sunny and milder, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 44

Sunday: Sunny and warm.. High: 75, Low: 54

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 60, Low: 42

Tuesday: Showers early. High: 57, Low: 44

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 59, Low: 51

Thursday: Drying out. High: 60, Low: 47



