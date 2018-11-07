WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, chilly Wednesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy and cold on Wednesday with highs in 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 42, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 40, Low: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 37, Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 33, Low: 25


