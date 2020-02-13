Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, cloudy and cool Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Very windy, cloudy and colder. High: 51, Low: 40

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 55, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light evening rain. High: 52, Low: 36

Thursday: Some clouds, dry. High: 50, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries possible. High: 47, Low: 31



