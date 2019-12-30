Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, few snow showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold and windy Monday with a few snow showers expected. Highs in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Windy, colder with possible sprinkles and flurries. High: 38, Low: 26

Tuesday: Overcast with morning snow. High: 33, Low: 24

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 39, Low: 33

Thursday: Clouds, increasingly dry. High: 48, Low: 40

Friday: Light rain. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Light mix. High: 39, Low: 35

Sunday: Colder. High: 37, Low: 18



