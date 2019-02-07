WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, flurries, and fast falling temps

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Very windy with falling temperatures, flurries and light snow Thursday evening. Lows in the single digits.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, blustery and cold. High: 15, Low: 2

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17

Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 29, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 11

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 26, Low: 14

WEATHER
