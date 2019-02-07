Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, flurries, and fast falling temps

Very windy with falling temperatures, flurries and light snow Thursday evening. Lows in the single digits.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, blustery and cold. High: 15, Low: 2: Mostly sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17: Snow showers likely. High: 30, Low: 22: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 29, Low: 24: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 33, Low: 25: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 11: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 26, Low: 14