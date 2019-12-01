Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, light wintry mix Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, light wintry mix Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29
Monday: Windy, snow flurries. High: 35, Low: 27
Tuesday: Some sun. High: 41, Low: 29
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 29
Thursday: Dry. Mostly sunny: 41, Low: 30
Friday: Scattered showers. High: 36, Low: 26
Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 40, Low: 32
