Chicago AccuWeather: Windy Monday, wintry mix early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy Monday with a wintry mix expected early. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 45, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with light snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 48, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, dry. High: 55, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy, lake breeze. High: 47, Low: 30



